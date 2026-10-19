France grapples with worst rioting in years after cost-of-living protests turn deadly and violent

France is reeling from some of its worst rioting in years after nationwide protests erupted into deadly violence and looting over the weekend, with more than 2,000 people arrested.

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President Emmanuel Macron is promising to address protesters' concerns while warning that those responsible for the looting and destruction will be held accountable.

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu held an emergency meeting Monday as the government grapples to address the violence, which saw police clash with protesters, often using tear gas and water cannons to try to disperse the crowds.

Some 3,000 businesses have been either ransacked or damaged over the weekend across France.

Macron admitted there were governmental failures in anticipating the violence and in intelligence gathering ahead of the violent protests.

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Many of the demonstrations emerged over the cost of living and fuel prices, with additional demonstrations planned later this week. Hundreds of thousands of people have protested peacefully, but on the sidelines there have been explosions of violence that could happen again.

The protests align with the autumn holiday in France, with students out of school for two weeks. Before schools shut, high school representatives called on other members of the public to continue demands for better school conditions and investment in the education sector.

Those people are one part of the wider protest movement that erupted over the weekend, which is likely to continue.