2 people stabbed in targeted attack on a London Jewish community

A 45-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing two people in a targeted attack against the Jewish community in London.

The stabbings occurred in Golders Green, a North London neighborhood. One victim is in their 70s and the other is in their 30s. Both are expected to survive.

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The suspect allegedly ran down the street with a knife, attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. One stabbing took place outside a synagogue, and the other occurred outside a local supermarket.

Members of the Shomrim, a local security group working on behalf of the Jewish community, were the first to intervene. The suspect was tasered before being arrested.

Counter-terror police are investigating the incident, though it is not currently being treated as a potential terrorist attack. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder. Police are working to establish his nationality and background while considering all possible motives.

The incident is the latest in a growing number of antisemitic attacks in the U.K. Local Jewish media reported this is the 26th attack against their community in recent months and years.

Last month, arsonists set fire to four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity. A synagogue was attacked shortly after, and an arson attack targeted a memorial wall on Monday.

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London saw 3,700 antisemitic attacks last year, compared to 1,662 in 2022.

The government has allocated tens of millions of dollars toward improving security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed Parliament shortly after the incident.

"It is deeply concerning to everyone in this house," Starmer said.

"There is now a police investigation and I think we all need to do everything we can to support that investigation and be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offenses, the like of which we've seen too much recently," Starmer said.

Leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch called the violence an epidemic against Jewish people. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed concern.