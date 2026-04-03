Dozens of nations are searching for a diplomatic solution to the Hormuz blockade

Foreign ministers and officials from over 40 countries met Thursday as they search for a peaceful resolution to Iran's ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The delegates have said that Iran must unconditionally and immediately open the strait.

The countries lay the blame at the foot of Iran for keeping the strait closed, with just a trickle of ships friendly to Iran being allowed through.

There were three main outcomes from the meeting: One was to increase international diplomatic pressure against Iran at the United Nations. The second was to look into what potential sanctions options there were against Iran. And thirdly, nations agreed to work with shipping operators to share information.

RELATED NEWS | Trump pressures allies to secure oil routes as Iran war strains NATO

Summit representatives came from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East. They came from Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, and Chile in the Americas, and in Africa, Nigeria and Somalia.

The meeting comes after President Donald Trump signaled that the United States is looking to other countries to exert pressure on Iran.

President Trump repeated comments Wednesday saying other countries affected by the lack of oil would need to go and get it themselves.

Leaders at the meeting say that it won't be easy, even with the option of military power being considered. Further details may be resolved next week during a meeting with a smaller coalition of nations.

None of the participating countries are looking for a direct confrontation with Iran, but they are potentially looking at how their militaries may allow the strait to reopen once the conflict has finished, for example by helping to demine the waterway.

In the meantime, around 20,000 seafarers reportedly remain trapped aboard about 2,000 vessels in the waterway.