Mark Carney sworn in, vows to deliver action for Canadians

For the first time in nearly a decade, Canada has a new leader.

On Friday, Mark Carney was sworn in as the country's prime minister, replacing Justin Trudeau, who began his tenure in November 2015. Trudeau remains a member of Canada's Parliament until the nation's next election, which will be held no later than Oct. 20, 2025.

Carney also replaced Trudeau as leader of Canada's Liberal Party, which currently holds a plurality of seats in Parliament. The party has 153 of the body's 343 seats.

Carney is expected to vie to remain the nation's prime minister following Canada's next election.

Despite Trudeau handing power to a fellow Liberal, Carney vowed to make changes as he was sworn in.

"Today, we’re building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action — and that’s what this team will deliver: a smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada’s future," Carney said.

When Trudeau announced his resignation in January, he faced a sinking approval rating. His approval rating has since rebounded slightly, but recent polls show that a majority of Canadians still disapprove of his job performance.

"Thank you, Canada — for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country and the best people on earth," Trudeau said.

Until recent weeks, polling showed that Canada's Conservative Party was favored to win the nation's next federal election. Recent polling, however, indicates that Carney's Liberal Party is slightly ahead.

Carney was sworn in amid a growing trade war between the U.S. and Canada initiated by President Donald Trump. President Trump has called for broad 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports, although those tariffs have been delayed several times.

On Friday, Canada began imposing 25% tariffs on $29.8 billion in U.S. exports.