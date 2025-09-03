China’s show of force with Putin, Kim sends defiant signal to US

China staged a massive military parade on Wednesday in Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, showcasing ties with Russia and North Korea while pointedly excluding Western leaders.

President Xi Jinping stood alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as thousands of goose-stepping soldiers, advanced drones, and other military hardware rolled past in a display of China’s growing defense capabilities.

In an address, Xi hailed China’s “unstoppable” rise and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” framing the current era as a choice between “war and peace.” The event underscored Beijing’s effort to deepen cooperation with nations critical of U.S. influence, at a time when relations with the West remain tense.

Conspicuously absent from the celebrations were dignitaries from major Western powers. Instead, guests included leaders from Iran, Malaysia and Indonesia. Putin and Kim, both widely shunned by Western governments — Putin for the invasion of Ukraine and Kim for his nuclear weapons program — received warm welcomes from Xi and appeared smiling on the red carpet.

The high-profile appearances have drawn global attention and prompted a sharp response from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.” The Kremlin later suggested it hoped Trump was being ironic.

The parade followed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where Xi hosted Putin and other allied leaders to promote a vision of a global order less dominated by the United States. Observers say the display was carefully choreographed to signal a tightening alignment between Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang, even as Trump has recently sought to cultivate relationships with both Putin and Kim.

