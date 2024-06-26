1
Africa
Africa
Here's what led Kenyans to attack parliament, demand the president's resignation
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Malawi's vice president and 9 others have died in a plane crash, president says
AP via Scripps News
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris shares plans to bring internet access to 80% of Africa
Alex Arger
Africa
Bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Some of nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria freed
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Suspected doomsday cult leader faces charges in deaths of 429 people
AP via Scripps News
Crime
Olympian Pistorius freed after serving 9 years for partner's murder
AP via Scripps News
Animals and Insects
Rare set of elephant twins born in Kenya: 'Amazing odds!'
Taylor O'Bier
Africa
South African Olympian gets parole 10 years after killing girlfriend
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Uganda head says used clothing imports from 'dead people,' wants ban
Douglas Jones
Africa
Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Libya death toll reportedly soars to 11,300 after devastating flooding
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Thousands killed and 10,000 reported missing in Libya flooding
AP via Scripps News
Natural Disasters
Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people
AP via Scripps News
Africa
More than 60 Senegalese migrants feared dead on voyage to Spain
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Niger's ambassador to the US sees Wagner hand after coup
Sasha Ingber
Africa
At least 300 migrants traveling from Senegal to Spain go missing
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Airstrike in Sudanese city leaves at least 22 dead
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Uganda president signs anti-gay law with death penalty in some cases
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Gunmen attack US convoy in southeast Nigeria
AP via Scripps News
Africa
US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue
AP via Scripps News
Africa
US supporting evacuations and coordinating new cease-fire in Sudan
Scripps News Staff
Africa
US diplomats attacked as unrest continues in Sudan
Scripps News Staff
Africa
From trauma to joy: Cameroonian family reunites in Chicago
Ben Schamisso
Africa
Marburg virus detected in second African country (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
Africa
CDC warns travelers of emerging virus in Africa (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
Africa
Oscar Pistorius could be released from prison this week (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Foreign Policy
Vice President Kamala Harris touts US-African partnerships (VIDEO)
Kellan Howell
Africa
Google, others say Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill bad for business (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Kamala Harris embarks on weeklong africa trip (VIDEO)
Elina Tarkazikis
Africa
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame to be freed (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
American Aid Worker Freed After Years Held Hostage in Africa (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
Natural Disasters
Nearly 60 dead as cyclone slams southern Africa (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
World History
Archaeologists Find Hidden Corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza (VIDEO)
Kaitlin Gates
Africa
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu Declared Winner of Presidential Vote (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Jill Biden Talks Safe Sex, Condoms With Kenya's Young Adults (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Official: Jihadis Abduct at Least 50 Women in Burkina Faso (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Sudan's Generals, Pro-Democracy Group Ink Deal To End Crisis (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Tanzania: Small Plane Crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 Dead (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Africa
Two Explosions Rock Somalia's Capital, Leaving Dozens Dead (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
Foreign Policy
Biden to Meet With South African Leader (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
