Heavy storms bring snow, floods and power outages across the US

Severe weather knocked out power for thousands and spawned suspected tornadoes across multiple states Tuesday.

Storms in Oklahoma caused three suspected tornadoes, and caused the death of a 46-year-old woman in Tulsa.

Firefighters rescued two people from rising floodwaters under a bridge in Ohio.

Some 140,000 customers had lost power in West Virginia Tuesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. Another 18,000 lost power in southwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service said tornado watches were in effect through Wednesday morning for portions of eastern Kentucky, southern and eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, eastern Tennessee, western Virginia, Alabama, northwest Georgia and eastern Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorms were forecast to bring high winds, hail and tornado risks.

Together, the line of severe storms stretched from Alabama northeast into Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Springtime snow fell in eastern Wisconsin, where the National Weather Service predicted as much as 14 inches of snow in places and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Storms caused flooding, power outages and downed trees in West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in several counties.

Much of the Ohio Valley was also under flood watches as forecasters said several inches of rain could fall on Tuesday.

Ohio has already dealt with an active year with tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed the state has been impacted by 26 tornadoes so far in 2024, including five at EF2 strength or stronger.

Temperatures ahead of a cold front will rise into the 70s on Tuesday. Some of those same spots could see light snow on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The storms are expected to move into New England later in the week, where as much as 18 inches of snow could fall in parts of New Hampshire and Maine. Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.