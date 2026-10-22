Subtropical Storm Josephine expected to produce hurricane-force winds

Subtropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday and is expected to strengthen, producing hurricane-force winds by Thursday evening.

However, Josephine is expected to lose its tropical characteristics as it merges with a cold front over the North Atlantic.

The combination will result in an unusually large storm. Tropical storm-force winds already extend more than 400 miles from the storm’s center, with some reaching the coasts of Massachusetts and Nova Scotia.

As the storm moves north, more areas of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland could experience high winds.

Although the New England coast is not under any tropical storm warnings, the National Weather Service has issued gale warnings because of the strong winds.

RELATED STORY | El Nino keeps Atlantic hurricane season historically calm

Josephine is the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has been relatively quiet. Only one system has become a hurricane. Earlier this month, Hurricane Isaias became the first hurricane to make direct landfall in the United States in more than two years when it came ashore as a Category 2 storm.

Isaias reached Category 4 strength at its peak before weakening ahead of landfall. At least six deaths were tied to the hurricane.

RELATED STORY | Forecast calls for below-normal Atlantic hurricane season amid El Niño conditions