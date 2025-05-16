Severe storms expected to persist in Midwest, residents on alert

Severe storms ripped through the Midwest on Thursday, with more strong storms expected on Friday. Record heat fueled storms like those seen across Wisconsin and Minnesota on Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center reported at least 14 tornado sightings.

"The atmosphere was initially 'capped,' but once surface temperatures warmed sufficiently, coupled with the lift provided by the front, storms 'exploded' southwest along the boundary, quickly becoming severe," the National Weather Service said. "Initially, large hail was the primary concern, but as the storms continued to evolve, the threat for tornadoes increased."

One of the hardest-hit areas was Dodge County, Wisconsin, where damage to homes, trees, and power lines was reported. Only minor injuries have been reported.

“I really felt like the house was lifted off the ground, just the way it felt,” Bridget Kuehl, a Mayville, Wisconsin, resident, told the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee.

The threat is shifting south today, with Ohio, Missouri, and Tennessee on alert. Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Louisville are among the cities under the highest risk on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center says that intense supercells associated with tornadoes, large hail, and wind damage are possible in the region on Friday.