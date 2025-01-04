Parts of the Midwest could have most snow in a decade, forecasters warn

Residents of the Central Plains and Ohio Valley are being urged to prepare for a massive winter storm bringing snow and ice this weekend.

The storm system, which is moving from the Upper Rockies into the Plains on Saturday, is expected to bring heavy snow to Kansas and Missouri before moving east. The heavy snow is expected to continue for portions of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio while other parts of Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky could get hit with a major ice storm.

Winter storm warnings are in place from Kansas in the west to Pennsylvania and West Virginia to the east. The worst impacts to driving will be felt along the Interstate 64 and 70 corridors.

The National Weather Service said areas from central Kansas to Ohio, especially along and north of Interstate 70, have a 60-90% chance of at least 8 inches of snow on Sunday. For some areas, this will be the heaviest snow to hit the region in nearly a decade.

Ice storm warnings are in place near the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers in Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois.

Forecasters say that areas along Interstate 70 from eastern Kansas into Indiana should expect major impacts, which include "considerable disruptions to daily life." The National Weather Service said this storm could cause dangerous or impossible driving conditions, widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure. The agency recommends avoiding travel if possible.

The storm could potentially be the first major winter storm this season for many in the region. Kansas City, which averages about 18 inches of snow per winter, has had 1.1 inches of snow thus far this season.

Indianapolis averages about 25 inches of snow a year. So far, it has had 1.7 inches.

The same front could also bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast. An enhanced risk of severe weather is expected for some of Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday.