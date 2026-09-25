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Interactive: Hurricane Nolo threatens Hawaii with heavy rain and mudslides

Hurricane Nolo is expected to strengthen near Hawaii, bringing heavy rain, flooding threats and tropical storm conditions to the Big Island.
Hurricane Nolo strengthens near Hawaii, threatens flooding on Big Island
Ryanna Fry takes a picture of clouds as Hurricane Nolo approaches in Kona, Hawaii, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
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Hurricane Nolo is churning near the Hawaiian Islands and expected to intensify from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm by early next week. While a direct landfall is not anticipated, the Big Island faces a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch, with Maui under a tropical storm watch.

Forecasters warn Nolo could drop 15 to 30 inches of rain on mountainous areas, raising flash flood and mudslide concerns. Gov. Josh Green declared a state of emergency and ordered schools and some state offices closed Friday. Last month, Hurricane Lala damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes while dropping up to 43 inches of rain.

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