Hurricane watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 gathers strength

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for parts of Florida's Gulf Coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to intensify in the coming days.

The cyclone, which is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, is swirling in the western Caribbean Sea. It is lacking a defined center of circulation as upper-level wind shear has kept it from rapidly developing.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects the wind shear will abate on Tuesday, allowing it to strengthen as it moves north. Once Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moves through the Yucatan Channel and into the Gulf of Mexico, it will encounter favorable conditions for rapid strengthening, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to Indian Pass. The watch includes the Tampa Bay and Sarasota regions. There are also hurricane watches in place for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and the western tip of Cuba.

Forecasters believe that the cyclone will become a major hurricane by Thursday before coming ashore on the Florida Gulf Coast.

"The system is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday, and the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging hurricane-force winds along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west gulf coast is increasing. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued, and residents should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and also follow advice given by local officials," wrote National Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake.

So far in 2024, the Atlantic hurricane season has produced seven named tropical system, including four hurricanes and one major hurricane. Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Francine came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 system.

The next system to form in the Atlantic would be given the name Helene.