Biden tells Trump to 'get a life' after former president spreads misinformation

As President Joe Biden addressed the federal government's response to Hurricane Milton on Thursday, he had harsh words for his predecessor, who has spread misinformation about disaster relief.

"Former President Trump — get a life," Biden said.

Following Hurricane Helene, Trump, without evidence, accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of spending money to help immigrants who are in the country illegally — when it could be doing more to help those impacted by natural disasters.

In an interview with Scripps News, the former president's son, Eric Trump, echoed his father's criticism of the current administration.

"You see Mayorkas come out and say that FEMA is out of money, yet we give $200 billion to Ukraine, we give money to every country around the world ”, Eric Trump said.

Eric Trump was referring to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas telling reporters earlier this month that the administration was “meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have” while noting, “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent.”

Biden said on Thursday that Congress should return to address the emergency needs of Americans.

"This is going to be a long haul for total rebuilding. It's going to take several billion dollars, but we're fighting now to make sure people have the emergency relief they need," Biden said.

