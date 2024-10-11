As Florida recovers from Hurricane Milton, flooding, power outages linger

Floridians are assessing the damage left behind after Hurricane Milton cut a path of destruction and death across the heart of their state.

At least 16 people died in the storm, according to media reports.

The latest death was from a man who stepped on a downed power line while cleaning up after the storm. All but three of the deaths occurring inland or on the state's Atlantic coast, miles from where Milton made landfall south of Tampa. At least six people died in tornadoes, including at a mobile home community in St. Lucie County, about two hours north of Miami.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Friday that preventable deaths are occurring, and he urge Floridians to be cautious when removing debris.

He added that crews are in the process of removing debris.

Across Florida, thousands of homes and businesses are damaged or destroyed. But Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say Milton was not as destructive as feared. Floridians who fled their homes ahead of Milton are returning to assess the damage on Friday as crews race to restore power across the state.

Residents in Tampa say it hasn't flooded like this in 50 years. For example, one man said he has fish swimming through Over 12 inches of rain fell in the Tampa Bay area, and it caused urban flooding that led to numerous high water rescues.

Across Florida, residents clung for life, including a 14-year-old pulled from Milton's floodwaters, kept aloft by a piece of fencing. Rescue crews are using boats to save people trapped in their homes. Assisted living residents quickly moved to safety as power was knocked out to millions of customers.

High water vehicles drove through several feet of water surrounding a Clearwater apartment complex.

Damage is widespread and extensive. There are flooded roads and down power lines and trees. Officials are urging residents returning to exercise caution.

