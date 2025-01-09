Heavy winter weather arrives in Texas and Oklahoma, canceling classes and snarling traffic

A band of winter storms moving across the south-central U.S. Thursday brought snow and icy conditions, canceling school for more than a million students and triggering travel warnings in Texas and Oklahoma.

The storm brought heavy snow to the region starting on Thursday morning, causing slick roads and leading to school closures in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas City and Arkansas.

In Texas, as much as 7 inches of snow could fall in some areas. Dallas could expect to see mostly wet snow, while heavier snow could fall further north toward Oklahoma.

Through Friday, the system is forecasted to move northeast, to affect northeastern Texas through Virginia and the coast of North Carolina. Parts of the path, including Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, could receive as much as eight inches of snow.

Some state and city offices in Georgia are closing in anticipation of the foul weather. In Little Rock, Arkansas, schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as the storm moves through.

In Richmond, Virginia, a boil-water advisory was expected to stay in effect until at least Friday after storms knocked out power to municipal water reservoirs. Virginia's legislative session was also postponed.

RELATED STORY | Firefighters making progress on LA wildfires, but devastation is widespread

The storms had begun to affect travel by Thursday afternoon. The Dallas-Ft. Worth airport saw a relatively high number of flight delays and cancellations.

Nationwide, there had been more than 3,700 flight delays and more than 1,800 cancellations by Thursday afternoon.