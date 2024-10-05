Tropical Depression 14 forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to strike Florida as hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will likely become a tropical storm later today or Sunday as it drifts toward the Florida coast.

Tropical Depression 14 formed on Saturday from a broad area of low pressure with scattered bands of thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center said the system is expected to become better organized in the coming days, potentially becoming a hurricane by Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Florida by midweek.

"The depression is forecast to quickly intensify while it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula midweek," the National Hurricane Center said.

The system could strike a storm-weary region still cleaning up from the damage left by Hurricane Helene.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

The next tropical storm in the Atlantic would be given the name Milton.