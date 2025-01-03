'Especially impactful' winter storm to sweep the Midwest with snow, ice

Forecasters say a massive winter storm will sweep across the central U.S. this weekend, bringing snow and freezing rain to millions of residents in the Ohio River Valley.

As of Friday morning, winter storm watches are in place from Kansas through Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Over 24 million Americans were under a winter storm watch, the National Weather Service said. Those watches are expected to become warnings within the next day.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center says cold air in place will favor widespread snow that will be heavy from the Central Plains, Mid-Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley on Sunday. Government forecasters say snow will move into the Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service says there is still uncertainty in the models over exactly where the heaviest snow will fall, but some areas near or along Interstate 70 could get up to a foot of snow.

Forecasters say that areas along Interstate 70 from eastern Kansas into Indiana should expect major impacts, which include "considerable disruptions to daily life." The National Weather Service said this storm could cause dangerous or impossible driving conditions, widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure. The agency recommends avoiding travel if possible.

The storm could potentially be the first major winter storm for many in the region of the winter. Kansas City, which averages about 18 inches of snow per winter, has had 1.1 inches of snow thus far this season.

Indianapolis averages about 25 inches of snow a year. So far, it has had 1.7 inches.