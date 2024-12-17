Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are your chances of experiencing one

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25.
The Climate Prediction Center released its forecast for Dec. 22-26 showing the entire contiguous U.S. west of the Mississippi River will likely have above-average temperatures. Meanwhile, areas along the East Coast are likely to experience below-average temperatures.
While temperatures might be cold enough for snow in the Northeast, this area is expected to have below-average precipitation.
The Pacific Northwest will likely have well-above-average precipitation around Christmas. Those conditions could equate for a white Christmas for those in higher elevation regions of Oregon and Washington where temperatures will be cold enough even if its warmer than usual.
According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ historical chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.
In major U.S. cities like New York and Philadelphia, the chances stand around 10%. Going up to Boston improves the chances to about 32%.
Major Midwest cities, like Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, have about a 40% chance of a white Christmas.
U.S. cities with the best chances of a white Christmas (100 largest by population):
- St. Paul, Minnesota 76%
- Minneapolis 74%
- Madison, Wisconsin 65%
- Spokane, Washington 60%
- Buffalo 55%
- Milwaukee 47%
- Cleveland 43%
- Chicago 41%
- Denver 40%
- Toledo, Ohio 38%
Are you looking for a nearly guaranteed shot of having a white Christmas in the continental United States? Crested Butte, Colorado, has a 99% chance of a white Christmas, according to NOAA. The city is high up in the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of 8,800 feet.
To see if your town has a shot at a white Christmas, click here.