After winter storm exits East Coast, new storm to strike South-Central US

The largest snowstorm to strike the Midwest and mid-Atlantic this winter has exited the East Coast, but cold weather has been left in its wake.

The storm moved from the Rockies through the Central Plains, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic before exiting the U.S. Data from the National Weather Service shows a swath of locales got 8-12 inches of snow from Saturday through Monday, and some localized areas around Kansas City, Cincinnati and Washington got 12-18 inches.

Kansas City, Missouri, had about 12 inches of snow, while Cincinnati had nearly 10 inches. Washington, D.C. had about 8 inches.

Now, these regions are experiencing colder-than-average temperatures, meaning the snow will not melt anytime soon. Kansas City and Cincinnati are not expected to climb above freezing for the next week, while Washington may barely hit the mid-30s by the weekend.

With cold weather enveloping the U.S., another storm system is expected to bring winter weather, this time further south.

Winter storm watches are in place for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. At least 4 inches of snow is expected in southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The Dallas region could also see a wintry mix as it prepares to welcome thousands of football fans for Friday's Cotton Bowl.

The National Weather Service also said that freezing rain remains a concern, which could disrupt power and travel in the region.

