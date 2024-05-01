1 dead after severe weather strikes central US

Days after a deadly tornado outbreak swept the central U.S. over the weekend, severe weather once again dropped multiple twisters in Tornado Alley on Tuesday.

According to preliminary National Weather Service data, 13 possible tornadoes were reported on Tuesday. Survey crews will study the damage and confirm the possible tornadoes.

Eight of the 13 suspected tornadoes struck Kansas on Tuesday. The Associated Press reported that a person died in Pottawatomie County.

County officials said a twister damaged multiple buildings in Westmoreland, Kansas. Authorities urged outsiders to stay away as crews responded to the storms.

In addition to the tornado reports, the National Weather Service received dozens of damage reports from large hail and damaging winds from Iowa into Texas.

The same general region is expected to see more severe weather on Wednesday. Parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas have an enhanced risk (3 on a 0-5 scale) of severe weather on Wednesday.

Abilene, Texas; San Angelo, Texas; and Hutchinson, Kansas are among the towns with the highest risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

The biggest threat is large hail. Forecasters say a few tornadoes are also possible.

The central U.S. has been in the midst of an active weather pattern after more than 100 tornadoes were reported in the Plains last weekend.