Witnesses to testify on unidentified anomalous phenomena

A Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington is set to have multiple witnesses testify before Congress about the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena, perhaps better known as UFOs.

The hearing, which will be led by Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, will hear from witnesses including retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Defense Scoop reported.

RELATED | Some states may get to the northern lights Tuesday night

It's not the first time Congress has heard from witnesses publicly about the existence of UFOs. Last year a top Pentagon official called claims heard by Congress "insulting" to staff investigating the existence of UAPs.

Stephen Bassett, a prominent disclosure advocate, told Scripps News "The UAP caucus, the first of its kind in the House of Representatives led by Rep. Tim Burchet, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is serious about really pressing this issue forward."

In a recent interview with Donald Trump, host Joe Rogan engaged with the now president-elect in Austin, Texas on a plethora of topics including the existence of UFOs.