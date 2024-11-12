Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Witnesses to testify on unidentified anomalous phenomena

Advocates for disclosure have questioned if the next administration under Donald Trump will help their efforts to open up dialogue on UFOs.
Witnesses are set to testify before lawmakers again on unidentified anomalous phenomena. Advocates on disclosure have questioned if the next Trump administration will help in their efforts. (Scripps News)
UFO is seen on video held by the U.S. Department of Defense, released by the agency
Posted
and last updated

A Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington is set to have multiple witnesses testify before Congress about the existence of unidentified anomalous phenomena, perhaps better known as UFOs.

The hearing, which will be led by Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, will hear from witnesses including retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Defense Scoop reported.

RELATED | Some states may get to the northern lights Tuesday night

It's not the first time Congress has heard from witnesses publicly about the existence of UFOs. Last year a top Pentagon official called claims heard by Congress "insulting" to staff investigating the existence of UAPs.

Stephen Bassett, a prominent disclosure advocate, told Scripps News "The UAP caucus, the first of its kind in the House of Representatives led by Rep. Tim Burchet, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is serious about really pressing this issue forward."

In a recent interview with Donald Trump, host Joe Rogan engaged with the now president-elect in Austin, Texas on a plethora of topics including the existence of UFOs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.