Winning $526.5M Powerball ticket sold in California; Five other $1M winners

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday night.
A lucky ticket sold at a 7-Eleven gas station in Anaheim, California, has made one person an overnight multimillionaire following Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, resulting in a jackpot of $526.5 million. The winning numbers were 7, 11, 21, 53, 61, and the Powerball number was 2.

Additionally, five players matched the five white ball numbers, each walking away with a $1 million prize.

The jackpot winner faces a significant choice: they can opt for 29 annual payments or take a one-time lump sum payment of $243.8 million. In addition, the 7-Eleven store will receive a $1 million bonus for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday night.

