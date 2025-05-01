Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

USPS celebrates 250th anniversary with stamp honoring the first postmaster general

There will also be a special 20-stamp design honoring the many years of service.
The United States Postal Service is celebrating its 250th anniversary with special stamps featuring a familiar face.
USPS 250th anniversary stamps
Posted
and last updated

The United States Postal Service is celebrating its 250th anniversary with special stamps featuring a familiar face.

The first new stamp will have a picture of Benjamin Franklin, who was appointed as the first postmaster general by the Second Continental Congress in July 1775.

USPS says the design is a 1875 reproduction of an 1847 5-cent stamp, one of the first official U.S. postage stamps.

The Benjamin Franklin stamps will be exclusively available in a 32-page booklet — Putting a Stamp on the American Experience — that celebrates the cultural importance of U.S. stamps.

“Highlighting the popular series and subjects that give the stamp program its range and depth, this booklet — only the fourth ever issued by the Postal Service — commemorates the 250th anniversary of our nation’s postal system and celebrates the enduring influence of stamps on our shared heritage,” USPS said.

The second special anniversary stamp is actually a collage of 20 stamps. Titled “250 Years of Delivering” and designed by cartoonist Chris Ware, USPS said the pane of stamps invites the public to spot a fun array of familiar postal items and icons while following a mail carrier on her rounds through four seasons of the year.

Both will be available in July.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.