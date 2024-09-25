Trump to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, site of assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the same site where he was wounded in an assassination attempt.

The Trump campaign revealed that the former president will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 5.

"During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day," the campaign said. "President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver."

The visit comes on the heels of investigations that have shown numerous Secret Service failures during the July event.

The shooter was able to climb onto a nearby roof and fire several shots toward Trump — with one grazing him on the right ear. A Secret Service sniper returned fire seconds later, killing the shooter. At the same time, agents rushed Trump off the stage while he pumped his fist into the sky as a sign to his supporters that he was OK.

The Trump campaign said the former president will thank law enforcement for their actions on that day.

"In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word," the campaign said.

The assassination attempt in Butler was the first of two on the former president, authorities say. A man was charged on Tuesday with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate.

Prosecutors say Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. Investigators said Routh was pointing a rifle through fencing at the golf club before being spotted by a Secret Service agent who fired in his direction. Routh managed to flee the area in a vehicle but was pulled over a short time later and arrested.