Trump administration condemns '86 47' markings on National Mall

The Trump administration is condemning markings found on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., that officials say could be interpreted as threatening toward President Donald Trump.

Photos circulating online appear to show a patch of grass marked with the numbers "86 47."

"The deranged vandalism on our National Mall will not be tolerated," an Interior Department spokesperson said in a statement. "Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable."

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White House spokesman Davis Ingle also criticized the markings.

“Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible," Ingle said. "They should also immediately seek psychiatric help to treat their severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has warped their brains and made them sick in the head.”

The incident comes months after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted over a social media post showing seashells arranged to form the numbers "86 47." Prosecutors alleged the post constituted a threat against Trump.

Comey said at the time that he believed the numbers were a political message and were not a call for violence. He said he deleted the post after learning some people interpreted it as a threat.