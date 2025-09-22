Tiger kills caretaker at Oklahoma animal preserve

A tiger killed a man at an Oklahoma animal preserve, officials said.

The Growler Pines Tiger Preserve said Ryan Easley was killed Saturday by a tiger under his care.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world," the preserve said in a statement. "Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love."

The preserve, which touts its education and conservation programs, offers guided tours to the public. However, a notice on its website says all tours are currently postponed and tickets will be refunded.

While Easley may be remembered as someone who cared deeply for tigers, his work also drew criticism. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, said he was an associate of Joseph Maldonado, better known as “Joe Exotic” from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King."

The group said he used big cats in circus acts across the country and kept them in cages for hours when they weren’t performing.

"It’s never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators, and it’s never a surprise when a human is attacked by a stressed big cat who has been caged," PETA said in a statement.