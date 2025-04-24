This state is offering people $25 to get screened for bird flu

Public health officials in at least one state are now offering money as an incentive to encourage people to get screened or vaccinated for the avian flu.

According to the California Department of Public Health, individuals who "test for or receive a flu vaccination at combination clinics and provide an email address" will receive a virtual $25 Visa gift card. Physical gift cards are also available based on availability, the CDPH said.

"Flu vaccines are available to anyone 6 months and older who have not received the 2024/2025 vaccine," the CDPH website reads. "Vaccines are highly recommended for those at higher risk of exposure to bird flu. This includes people who: Work with infected animals such as cows or poultry, handle or drink raw milk, have backyard chickens."

The CDC considers the public health risk from the avian flu to be low, but there are still concerns about the potential spread of the virus. Bird flu is a virus that typically spreads in wild birds, but has also been detected in dairy cows and other mammals.

According to most recent federal data, there have been a total of 70 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans so far this year in 13 states: California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. At least one person has died.

Symptoms of bird flu may include eye redness and irritation, fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, body aches, headaches, and fatigue, while more severe symptoms may be high fever, shortness of breath, altered consciousness, and seizures.