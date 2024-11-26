Texas reports state's first case of locally acquired dengue virus of 2024

Texas public health officials have reported the state's first locally acquired case of dengue virus this year.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday that the case was reported out of Cameron County in the southern part of the state along the border of Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico.

To date, Texas officials say there have been 106 travel-associated cases of dengue in the state this year. Most cases in the U.S. are linked to travel where the virus is prevalent — such as South America, Central America and the Caribbean. However, the latest case out of Texas is the first in the state this year to be transmitted locally.

RELATED STORY | CDC issues health advisory for dengue in the US

Dengue is a virus transmitted to people through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, aches, nausea, vomiting, rash and pains, including eye pain. But more severe cases of dengue may include symptoms of severe bleeding, shock or respiratory distress, according to the CDC.

"It is important for health care providers to consider a diagnosis of dengue virus and test for it if their patient has symptoms consistent with the disease,” said Texas DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford. “CDC has many resources for clinical management, including a pocket guide.”

Preventing dengue

To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, the CDC says people can take a number of precautions.

The agency recommends people make efforts to avoid mosquito bites by using Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents and wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved pants and shirts. They should also use air conditioning and window screens when possible.

The CDC, meanwhile, recommends people dump containers that hold water to reduce mosquito egg-laying sites in their communities.

RELATED STORY | Entomologist 'Dr. Buggs' on why eradicating mosquitoes might not be a bad thing

The agency is also asking health care providers to stay on alert for symptoms of dengue. They can do so by looking for potential signs of the virus, educating patients, and being prepared with proper dengue tests.

There are currently no antiviral medications that treat dengue. But a vaccine called Dengvaxia is recommended for children between the ages of 9 and 16 who have previously been infected by dengue or live in areas with high risk, such as Puerto Rico.