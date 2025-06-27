U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Texas governor signs law banning sale of lab-grown meat

Supporters say lab-grown meat can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the risk of disease, pollution and the destruction of wild habitats.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill making it illegal to sell lab-grown meat in the state.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the country’s first lab-grown chicken, meat produced from chicken cells without harming or slaughtering the animals.

Supporters say lab-grown meat can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the risk of disease, pollution and the destruction of wild habitats.

But the concept of lab-produced meat has raised concerns among many policymakers. In Texas, where ranching is a major livelihood, officials worry about the potential impact on traditional industries.

“This ban is a massive win for Texas ranchers, producers, and consumers,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Texans have a God-given right to know what’s on their plate, and for millions of Texans, it better come from a pasture, not a lab. It’s plain cowboy logic that we must safeguard our real, authentic meat industry from synthetic alternatives.”

Texas is not the first state to enact such a ban. Florida and Alabama have passed similar laws.

Violating the Texas law, which goes into effect in September, could result in a felony charge and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

