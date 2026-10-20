Study suggests price is the deciding factor in where cannabis users shop

Legal marijuana is now a multibillion-dollar business across the U.S., but the illicit market remains a major competitor to dispensaries in many places.

According to new research out of Missouri, 93% of reported cannabis spending in the state went through the regulated market.

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But among those who still bought from illicit sellers, 62% said lower prices were the main reason.

The study also found that traditional flower products accounted for roughly half of all cannabis spending in Missouri. Researchers also found that medical marijuana patients spent more across nearly every product category.

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Recently, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that reclassifies marijuana as a Schedule III drug. That means the federal government now recognizes that marijuana has a "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

The signing itself does not fully make marijuana use legal, but it could continue the process of legalizing the drug.

The findings of this study have suggested that the battle between legal and illegal sellers may come down to cost.

Two-thirds of people surveyed said the price of cannabis was a top consideration when deciding where to spend their money.