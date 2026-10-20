Study finds consumers prioritize discounts over AI shopping tools

Retailers may be overthinking what it takes to win over shoppers.

A new survey from Wunderkind and Cordial found that 56% of consumers say getting the lowest price is a top consideration when shopping online.

But only about a quarter of marketers think price matters that much.

While marketers are betting big on AI and personalization, just 16% of consumers say AI makes shopping better.

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What do shoppers want? Discounts, easier checkout and simple ways to hear from brands, including email.

Half of consumers say discounts are among the strongest factors determining whether they pay attention to a brand message. This contrasts with marketers' assumptions, as only 26% view discounts as a strong factor.

"Closing the customer marketing gap requires connecting customer identity, behavioral insights and reliable data to make better decisions about what customers need, when they need it and how brands can deliver value across every interaction," said Rob Garf, chief strategy officer at Cordial. "AI and personalization have significant potential, but only when they are built around a clear understanding of the customer."

The study suggests that for consumers to embrace AI, brands should be transparent about how it benefits customers rather than focusing on the technology itself.