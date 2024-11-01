Smoothie King adds menu items said to pair well with diet drugs

U.S. fast snack and beverage company Smoothie King says it has added menu items that should pair well with customers who are on GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

The company says the menu items have a level of added protein and no added sugar content that will help segments of their customer base in their weight loss goals.

Smoothie King said in a message on the company's website that franchises will serve these items, which also contain richer fiber levels and at least 20 grams of protein.

"For over 50 years, Smoothie King has blended delicious, nutritious smoothies, and we are thrilled to launch this menu as part of our continued commitment to supporting our guests on their personal health and wellness journeys,” CEO Wan Kim said in a statement. “We know that every individual’s path is different, and with the rising use of GLP-1 medications across the country and our customer base, we want to ensure that Smoothie King provides the nutritional resources to match."

Smoothie King said it enlisted the support of a registered dietitian to select formulas for the smoothies that would pair well with goals of GLP-1 diet drug users.