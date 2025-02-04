Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Remains of all 67 victims of the deadly plane-helicopter crash recovered

There were no survivors after the aircraft plunged into the Potomac River on Jan. 29.
There were no survivors after the aircraft plunged into the Potomac River on Jan. 29. (Scripps News)
A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel, near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
Posted
and last updated

The bodies of 67 people killed in a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., have been recovered from the Potomac River, officials said Tuesday. All but one victim has been positively identified.

"Our hearts are with the victims’ families as they navigate this tragic loss," a statement from Unified Command says. "We extend our deepest condolences and remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time."

The crash occurred on Jan. 29, when the American Airlines regional jet traveling from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport. The jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter conducting a training flight.

RELATED STORY | Salvage operation underway at Potomac River following fatal DC-area plane crash

Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River, leaving no survivors.

Crews expect to continue retrieving the American Eagle plane from the river through Wednesday. Efforts to recover the helicopter will follow.

Meanwhile, Scripps News learned that American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and President Trump spoke over the phone. The president reportedly expressed his condolences and sent thanks to those helping the impacted families.

"He made it clear that he is committed to continuing to work with American and the industry to make our aviation system even safer," Ison said in a letter to employees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.