Remains of all 67 victims of the deadly plane-helicopter crash recovered

The bodies of 67 people killed in a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., have been recovered from the Potomac River, officials said Tuesday. All but one victim has been positively identified.

"Our hearts are with the victims’ families as they navigate this tragic loss," a statement from Unified Command says. "We extend our deepest condolences and remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time."

The crash occurred on Jan. 29, when the American Airlines regional jet traveling from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport. The jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter conducting a training flight.

Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River, leaving no survivors.

Crews expect to continue retrieving the American Eagle plane from the river through Wednesday. Efforts to recover the helicopter will follow.

Meanwhile, Scripps News learned that American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and President Trump spoke over the phone. The president reportedly expressed his condolences and sent thanks to those helping the impacted families.

"He made it clear that he is committed to continuing to work with American and the industry to make our aviation system even safer," Ison said in a letter to employees.