Ransom note in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping demanded millions in bitcoin

New details are emerging about a ransom note tied to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

The note demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin within seven days and warned the family not to “play games.”

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It also included specific details about Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home, suggesting the kidnappers had been inside.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared in February after FBI investigators said she was kidnapped from her home in Pima County, Arizona. Footage from a doorbell camera showed a masked man with a gun tampering with the camera near the time of her disappearance.

Guthrie and her family received multiple anonymous messages after the kidnapping. Several news outlets, including Scripps News Group’s Tucson station KGUN, also received ransom notes, some demanding bitcoin.

In one message received by KGUN during the early days of the search, the sender described Nancy Guthrie as “safe but scared.”

Later messages sent to other outlets took a different tone. Authorities have not determined whether many of the messages were authentic or who sent them.

RLEATED STORY | Savannah Guthrie pleads for help amid reports ransom note said mother is dead

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering rewards totaling $1.1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s return.

