Powerball jackpot rises to $975 million after no winners

No players won after Saturday night's Powerball drawing sending the latest estimated jackpot up to $975 million. No one matched the six numbers in the last drawing which were 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

The lottery organization said this is the biggest advertised Powerball jackpot so far this year.

The $975 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. If the winner opts for a lump sum, they would be paid $471.7 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings, the lottery commission said.

For months now the jackpot has continued growing after the last winner on New Year's Day.

With the odds of winning at 1 in 292.2 million, the lottery takes the benefit of having these jackpots continue to grow and increasingly catch eyes, excitement and gain ticket sales.

The last jackpot won on Jan. 1 this year was by a ticket purchased in Michigan garnering that player a prize worth $842.4 million. 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner have taken place in the weeks since.

Despite the hype around rushing out and purchasing tickets in hopes of getting rich, it's not uncommon for lotteries to go weeks without a winner.

The chances of winning a national lottery are incredibly slim — so much so that mathematicians say statistically buying one ticket will lend you just as much a chance of winning as buying 100 tickets.

So, have fun with the game and don't go over board.