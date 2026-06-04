U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

One dead and another injured after train strikes semi-truck in Iowa

No hazardous material was spilled, according to Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla.
No hazardous material was spilled, according to Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla. (Scripps News)
One dead and another injured after train strikes semi-truck in Iowa
Workers respond after a train derailed on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, near Victor, Iowa.
Posted

A train struck a semi-truck in eastern Iowa on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the crossing of a state highway and the Iowa Interstate Railroad in a rural area about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Des Moines, according to Poweshiek County Sheriff Matt Maschmann.

One person in the semi-truck died and another was transported with “serious injuries,” Maschmann said in a statement.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Colorado railroad connects generations through a shared passion for trains

Seventeen train cars and two power engines derailed after the crash and caused "significant damage" to the railroad, he said. Images of the scene showed a massive heap of railcars with billowing smoke.

No hazardous material was spilled, according to Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.