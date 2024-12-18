'Nothing nefarious': Biden downplays concerns about drones

President Joe Biden addressed the drone sightings that have captured the attention of people across the country.

The flying objects, which were first spotted over New Jersey in mid-November, have since been reported in at least seven other states. However, President Biden said Tuesday night that people shouldn't be concerned.

"There’s nothing nefarious apparently, but they’re checking it all out," the president said.

He added, "We’re following it closely. So far, no sense of danger.”

National security officials have also downplayed concerns. Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said this week that while "concerning activity" is still being investigated, it's not uncommon to see drones flying in the sky.

RELATED STORY | Federal government sending 'state-of-the-art' drone detection system to New York

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby also said on Monday that the drones do not appear to present a safety risk.

"We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful, commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones," he said. "We have not identified anything anomalous or any national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey, or other states in the Northeast."

Still, that answer has not satisfied the public and even some lawmakers, who have requested more information about drones. Some have also called for Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act. They say it would give states more power to counter the drones.

Meanwhile, the FBI has warned the public not to aim lasers or shoot weapons at drones or other aircraft.