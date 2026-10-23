National parks waive entrance fees to celebrate Teddy Roosevelt's birthday

In honor of Teddy Roosevelt's birthday, the National Park Service is offering free admission to all of its parks and public lands on Oct. 27.

During his time in office, President Roosevelt doubled the number of sites within the system and signed legislation establishing five new national parks, including Crater Lake, Oregon; Wind Cave, South Dakota; Sullys Hill, North Dakota; Mesa Verde, Colorado; and Platt, Oklahoma.

Roosevelt also signed the Antiquities Act of 1906, which created nearly 20 national monuments, including the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, Montezuma Castle and Devils Tower.

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The act allowed Roosevelt and succeeding presidents to proclaim historic landmarks, historic or prehistoric structures and other objects as national monuments.

He also created 150 national forests and many more bird and game reserves.

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Roosevelt himself is now commemorated across the National Park System, including his Birthplace National Historic Site in New York City, Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota and Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, those wishing to celebrate the former president can do so by visiting any national park that normally charges an entrance fee.