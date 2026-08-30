More than 20 people may be missing after Grand Canyon flooding, park service says

More than 20 people may be missing following a flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, according to park officials.

The “significant flash-flood event” occurred in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area Saturday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff, in coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, are continuing evacuation and response efforts and working to account for individuals who may have been in the affected area,” the release said.

As of Sunday, at least 62 people have been evacuated, the Grand Canyon National Park said in a statement.

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“Additional evacuations are planned today from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch in coordination with Grand Canyon National Park staff and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.”

No injuries have been reported.

The National Park Service is asking anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who may have been in the affected area to contact the agency’s tip line.

David Gregory told CNN he was hiking with a small group when the flooding cut their trip short.

“We realized the creek near camp was black with debris and flowing rapidly,” he said.

Gregory said they were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a local high school before being set up with a hotel for the night.

A series of storms impacted the Grand Canyon on Saturday, beginning in the early morning and returning in the evening. About 1 inch of rain has been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Showers today have been mostly confined to the north side of the canyon, where rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour have been observed. More storms are possible overnight into early Monday. Any storms that develop could produce more flash flooding due to high rainfall rates.

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