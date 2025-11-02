U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $800 million with no winner since June

The jackpot has been growing since a person in Virginia won a $348 million jackpot on June 27.
Mega Millions Lottery play slips.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
With no winners since June, the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $800 million after no one matched all six numbers plus the gold Mega Ball during the Halloween draw.

That means a payout — with a cash value of over $371 milliion — is now up for grabs for the next drawing on Tuesday. However, lottery officials warn that it's been a while since a Mega Millions jackpot was won in the month of November.

"The last time was in 2016," Mega Millions said in a statement. "Since the game began in 2002, though, there have been 16 jackpots won during the month; the largest to date was a $326 million prize won in New York on November 4, 2014."

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since a person in Virginia won a $348 million jackpot on June 27. Since then, lottery officials say in 36 drawings there have been over 11 million winning tickets at all prize levels — with total prizes exceeding $261 million.

"Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17)," Mega Millions officials stated.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 and are sold in 45 states and Washington, D.C. The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern. The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in roughly 290 million.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

