Major cities are cracking down on street racing, handing out harsher penalties to prevent the act

They can attract big crowds — and big trouble.

Called street takeovers or side shows, gatherings of cars and their drivers spinning recklessly are a scourge in many cities and towns across America, damaging streets and even other vehicles.

In California, the governor has signed four new laws designed to crack down on the events, including impounding the vehicles for up to 30 days. But the state isn't alone. Its new rules reflect similar efforts from places like Louisville.

"We've invested a little bit more time, some resources, some manpower, to try to combat the street racing issue," said Donny Burbrink, the Louisville Police Department's assistant chief of patrol.

From Louisville and Indianapolis to Chicago and Kansas City, police departments nationwide are trying to stop and prevent dangerous, annoying street races and takeovers.

RELATED STORY | More states and cities ramp up efforts to curb illegal street racing

"Being able to confiscate some of these cars and take them off the streets for a while, and what we're able to seize... it's making an impact," Burbink said.

In Philadelphia, police said they responded to street takeovers this week with sometimes hundreds of cars. And in Kansas City, leaders passed an ordinance increasing penalties for participants and spectators. In Indianapolis, police are pushing for an ordinance to get increased authority to deter street takeovers.

"You put the community at risk with your reckless and irresponsible behavior, and if I can get a hold of your car, I'm gonna take your car, too" said Christopher Bailey, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief.

But one street racer told Scripps News Indianapolis the authorities should avoid being involved.

"IMPD shouldn't be outside if we are. If they just stop showing up to these locations while we are outside – we are not causing no harm. Yes, we started fires, but nothing else caught on fire. We started fire circles... I mean, if IMPD wants to keep showing up, we'll keep retaliating."