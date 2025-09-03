Judge reverses Trump administration funding cuts to Harvard University

In a win for Harvard University, a federal judge has reversed the Trump administration's freeze on more than $2 billion in research grants for the Ivy League school.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration illegally retaliated against Harvard after the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university rejected White House demands that the school must make sweeping policy changes in response to antisemitism allegations on campus.

"[The Trump administration's] actions have jeopardized decades of research and the welfare of all those who could stand to benefit from that research, as well as reflect a disregard for the rights protected by the Constitution and federal statutes," Judge Burroughs wrote in the ruling.

The Trump administration claimed Harvard failed to protect students from harassment following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, citing what it describes as lax disciplinary policies during on-campus protests.

The White House then sent the school a letter with a list of demands needed to fight antisemitism on campus, but the list went far beyond that, also calling for governance and leadership reforms at the school, changes to hiring and admissions policies and the discontinuation of DEI programs.

Harvard, however, argued it has already taken steps to combat antisemitism — and refused to cave to what the university described as political threats.

"This case, of course, raises complicated and important legal issues, but, at its core, it concerns the future of grants sponsoring research that promises to benefit significantly the health and welfare of our country and the world," Judge Burroughs wrote.

"Through the government’s statements and actions, the fate of that research has now become intertwined with the issue of antisemitism at Harvard," she added. "Antisemitism, like other types of discrimination or prejudice, is intolerable. And it is clear, even based solely on Harvard’s own admissions, that Harvard has been plagued by antisemitism in recent years and could (and should) have done a better job of dealing with the issue."