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Interactive: Why knowing CPR matters more than you think

CPR, emergency first aid for heart attack, unconsciousness, or drowning of all ages as part of life-saving procedures
Kiattisak Th/Shutterstock
CPR, emergency first aid for heart attack, unconsciousness, or drowning of all ages as part of life-saving procedures
CPR, emergency first aid for heart attack, unconsciousness, or drowning of all ages as part of life-saving procedures
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Nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe only specially trained people should perform Hands-Only CPR, according to the American Heart Association. Fear of doing it wrong keeps many from acting — but training, the association says, builds the confidence to step in when it matters most.

If a teen or adult collapses, the guidance is straightforward: call 911, then push hard and fast at the center of the chest at 100–120 beats per minute. "Heroism is not limited to uniforms; it is everyday people stepping up for others," said AHA volunteer president Stacey E. Rosen, M.D.

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