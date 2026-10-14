Interactive: Why knowing CPR matters more than you think

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe only specially trained people should perform Hands-Only CPR, according to the American Heart Association. Fear of doing it wrong keeps many from acting — but training, the association says, builds the confidence to step in when it matters most.

If a teen or adult collapses, the guidance is straightforward: call 911, then push hard and fast at the center of the chest at 100–120 beats per minute. "Heroism is not limited to uniforms; it is everyday people stepping up for others," said AHA volunteer president Stacey E. Rosen, M.D.