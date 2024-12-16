Teen student kills 2, injures multiple others in Wisconsin school shooting

A gunman killed two people and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Police initially said the gunman killed four people, but revised the number Monday afternoon.

The victims killed in the shooting include a teacher and a teenage student, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. When police arrived minutes later, officers found multiple gunshot victims. Two students remain in critical condition, Banes said. Four others have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a student at the school, was found dead at the school with what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," Evers said.

Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978, according to its website. It offers classes for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.