US reaches $100M settlement against company whose ship destroyed Baltimore bridge

The companies that own and operate the ship that caused a bridge to collapse in Baltimore in March will pay to settle a civil suit over the cost of the response, the U.S. announced Thursday.

Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, two Singapore-based corporations that own and operate MV Dali, will pay more than $101 million to resolve a civil claim by the U.S.

The U.S. brought its case under the Rivers and Harbors Act, Oil Pollution Act, and general maritime law. The federal government led the response to clean up and reopen the Fort McHenry Channel, which gives commercial shipping access to the Port of Baltimore.

The settlement announced Thursday doesn't account for damages that may be paid to reconstruct the bridge. The State of Maryland has separately sued the companies to recover those costs.

"We will not allow Marylanders to be left with the bill for the gross negligence, mismanagement and incompetence that caused this harm," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said of the suit.

The FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation into circumstances that led to the bridge collapse.

The companies that own the ship originally filed to limit their liability in the disaster to a little less than $44 million, which they claimed was the total value of the ship after losses and damages.