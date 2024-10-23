Flying air taxis move one step closer to takeoff in the US

The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final rule on the operation of air taxis in the United States.

The FAA calls air taxis, or Advanced Air Mobility, "a new era of aviation" saying it's the first "brand new type of civil aircraft in almost a century."

The FAA's guidance includes recommendations on how to operate the aircraft and how to train pilots.

These new types of aircraft would join planes and helicopters in U.S. airspace — taking off and landing vertically.

"They have characteristics of both airplanes and helicopters," the FAA says. "This new era of aviation will succeed only if it is safely integrated into our National Airspace System."