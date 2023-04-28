1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Scripps News Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Maine Shooting
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
Latest Videos
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
America Votes
Crime
Education
Housing
Politics
Infrastructure
Weather
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Crime
Education
Housing
Politics
Infrastructure
Weather
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
In The Loop
In The Loop
Following Up On Top Stories (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Efforts to protect Native religion (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Gender equity in policing, plus turning bullets into art
In The Loop
Americans are being denied benefits due to old job index
In The Loop
How 'mega landlords' are affecting the real estate market
In The Loop
'Designer dogs' might be in pain (In The Loop) (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Following Up On Top Stories (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Colon cancer rates are rising in young adults
In The Loop
DNA testing companies have helped solve missing kid cases (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Technology is helping 911 responders in deescalation
In The Loop
How should U.S. police forces use robots?
In The Loop
New weight loss drugs renew body image debate (In The Loop) (VIDEO)
In The Loop
The connection between gaming and gambling
In The Loop
Following up on top stories
In The Loop
Continued: Where did all the color go?
Emily Sen
In The Loop
Where did all the color go?
Emily Sen
In The Loop
Finding queer subtext in (seemingly) straight fiction (VIDEO)
In The Loop
How was the internet created? (In The Loop)
In The Loop
Following up on top stories
In The Loop
The connection between gaming and gambling
In The Loop
The connection between music and memory
In The Loop
What's the debate around geoengineering?
In The Loop
Are we going through a recession?
In The Loop
How was the internet created? (In The Loop)
In The Loop
Following up on top stories
In The Loop
3 years after the pandemic began, where is the science now?
In The Loop
Infectious disease expert explores vaccine challenges
In The Loop
The future of COVID-19 vaccines
In The Loop
How you can clean your air to reduce COVID spread
In The Loop
People living with long COVID in own words (In The Loop) (VIDEO)
In The Loop
Following up on top stories
In The Loop
How much do trees help the environment?
In The Loop
Why are more whales getting stranded on the East Coast?
In The Loop
Volunteers help Turkish, Syrian people for Ramadan
In The Loop
Is having kids making climate change worse? (In The Loop)
In The Loop
What's the debate around geoengineering?
In The Loop
Following up on top stories
In The Loop
'In Real Life:' American dream of living wherever you want
In The Loop
Why are more whales getting stranded on the East Coast?
In The Loop
Keeping tabs, plus bigger impact of flooding in California
In The Loop
Climate change is causing trauma, anxiety for more people
In The Loop
How much do trees help the environment? (In The Loop)
Next Page
Get a look at America’s news tonight with Maritsa Georgiou.