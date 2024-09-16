'Alma's Way' actress Summer Rose Castillo on the importance of Hispanic voices in media

Sunday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and "Alma's Way" actress Summer Rose Castillo joined Scripps News to talk about the importance of Hispanic representation in shows like hers.

"'Alma's Way,' she's just so important to me," Castillo said. "She's a little girl from the Bronx, she's Puerto Rican, she dreams big, and to be honest, she's my inspiration."

In season two of the show, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor — who also grew up in the Bronx — made an appearance to help inspire Alma and guide her in understanding things like fairness and justice. When asked what it was like working with her, Castillo told Scripps News it was "absolutely amazing."

"She's such an inspiration to me as well," she said. "Just how she, how she helps people with their situations, it's so inspirational. And to be able to work with her, it was absolutely just a dream come true."

Sonia Manzano, the creator of "Alma's Way,' became one of the first big Latina stars in television back in 1971 when she landed the role of Maria on Sesame Street. Following in her same footsteps, Castillo recalled how speechless she was to find out she'd be playing the lead character in a show created by one of her idols.

"Honestly, I don't even have any words just to describe how grateful I was just to be able to even see her and to say that I was able to work with her," Castillo said. "She is such an inspiring woman. Her stories are absolutely amazing. I grew up watching Sesame Street so you know, yes, she is an absolute icon. But she is just like the sweetest woman ever and just once again, it was amazing and fantastic just to say that I was able to work with her."

You can watch Scripps News' full interview with actress Summer Rose Castillo in the video player above.