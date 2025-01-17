FDA approves sales and marketing for Zyn nicotine pouches

Marketing for the popular nicotine pouch product, Zyn, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help smokers quit cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The flavored nicotine products are small synthetic fiber pouches designed to be placed between a person’s gum and lip. The FDA approved a variety of flavors including coffee, mint and menthol.

The FDA said in a statement the products contain substantially lower amounts of harmful constituents than tobacco products.

RELATED STORY | FDA proposes reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels

It's the first time federal regulators have authorized sales of nicotine pouches, however, the agency stressed that no nicotine products are safe and are not considered “FDA approved.”

The marketing efforts will be closely monitored and restrictions are in place across digital, TV and radio outlets to ensure people under 21 are not targeted.