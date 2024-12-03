FBI offers $15K reward for safe return of girl last seen going into the woods in Maine

Law enforcement in Maine is desperately trying to locate a 14-year-old girl who was last seen going into the woods in New Sweden, Maine, on Sept. 24.

New Sweden is a small town near the Canadian border with a population of about 600.

The FBI announced this week that it is offering up to $15,000 for Stefanie Damron's safe return or information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

“The FBI hopes this reward will incentivize anyone with information relating to Stefanie’s whereabouts to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

After Stefani was reported missing, the FBI says a neighborhood canvas was conducted, along with more expansive searches with rescue dogs. Law enforcement has also followed up on leads across the country and in Canada, the FBI stated.

“Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home," Cohen said.

The 14-year-old is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was homeschooled and had limited access to social media, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about Stefanie is asked to call Maine State Police at 1-800-824-2261 or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. People can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

